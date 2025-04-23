How To Set Color in Bash Script

Setting colors in your Bash scripts can significantly enhance the visual output, making it easier for users to follow along. In this article, we will explore how to set different colors in your Bash scripts to highlight information, errors, or simply to beautify the console output.

The escape sequences used for colors in the terminal are ANSI escape codes. These codes allow for a rich set of formatting options!

The Script

Below is an example script that demonstrates how to set colors for different outputs in the terminal. You can use these color codes to format your terminal output.