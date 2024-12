Bash Script Goto Label Example: How to Simulate Label-Based Navigation

Learn how to simulate thefunctionality in Bash scripts using label-based navigation. This approach leverages structured techniques likestatements to replicate the behavior of jumping between labels, offering a cleaner and more maintainable alternative to traditionallogic.

Bash doesn’t natively support goto because it promotes structured programming, which is easier to read and debug.

The Script

This script simulates a goto-like behavior using a variable to track the current “label” and a case statement to jump between sections.