Creating a simple to-do list is a common task that can be accomplished using various programming languages. One straightforward option is to utilize a Bash script, which allows users to create, view, and manage tasks right from the command line. This article will guide you through setting up a simple to-do list using a Bash script.

The first to-do list is credited to the American author Mark Twain , who famously said, “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day!”

The Script

This Bash script leverages simple text file operations to create a to-do list. You can add, list, and remove tasks effortlessly. Here’s the script: