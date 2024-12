Keep Alive Bash Script Example

In the world of Linux and system administration, maintaining persistent connections is often crucial for managing remote servers. Themechanism serves as a vital tool to prevent disconnection from idle sessions, especially in SSH connections. This article will provide you with a straightforward Bash script example that keeps your session alive, ensuring you can manage your tasks without interruptions.

SSH connections can be automatically terminated by the server after a defined period of inactivity. The Keep Alive script can extend these sessions significantly.

The Script

This Bash script will ping the server at regular intervals to keep the session alive. It uses the while loop to execute the ping command consistently.